16,038 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $240,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 87,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

