1,458 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $137.77 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

