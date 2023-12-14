144,017 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,180,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

