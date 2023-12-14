135,995 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

