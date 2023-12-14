129,905 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

