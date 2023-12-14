10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $48.14

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.14, but opened at $49.27. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 74,825 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,362 shares of company stock worth $1,168,806. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

