Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 1,571 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $923,061.20.

ZM stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

