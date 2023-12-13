Zacks Research Weighs in on NOV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

