Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.93. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $44.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,413 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

