Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.11% of Xylem worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 50.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 36.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Xylem by 23.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Xylem by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

