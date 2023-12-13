Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) vs. AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Head to Head Review

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xenetic Biosciences and AgeX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xenetic Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 992.90%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -188.83% -36.11% -33.47% AgeX Therapeutics -14,946.81% N/A -139.60%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and AgeX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $1.71 million 3.30 -$6.55 million ($2.98) -1.23 AgeX Therapeutics $30,000.00 417.45 -$10.46 million ($0.37) -0.89

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgeX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. Its lead small molecule drug-based therapeutic candidate for scarless wound repair in discovery is AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation; and lead biologic candidate for induced tissue regeneration is AGEX-iTR1550 (Renelon), a gene delivery technology. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with the University of California at Irvine to develop cellular therapies to treat neurological disorders and diseases. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California.

