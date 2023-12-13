Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim raised their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,011,644.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,564,584.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,793 shares of company stock worth $5,535,036 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP increased its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

