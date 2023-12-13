Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Joe T. Ford Acquires 10,000 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

WEST stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.61.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEST

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.