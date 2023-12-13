Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Financial Review

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund -$58,372.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.15 -$18.40 million $1.11 23.95

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StepStone Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $26.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. StepStone Group pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group N/A 7.25% 3.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. It employs intensive proprietary research to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Floating Rate Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Securities Index. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. was formed on December 11, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, LA Jolla, California.

