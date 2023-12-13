Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 100,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 30,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

