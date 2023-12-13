Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

