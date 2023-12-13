Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

