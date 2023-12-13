Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after buying an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 772,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 181,039 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.