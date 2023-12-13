Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $219.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

