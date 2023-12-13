Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 0.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 172.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

