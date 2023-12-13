Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

