Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.