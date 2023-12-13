Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of BCE by 126.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 366,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

