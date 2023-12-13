Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

