Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $343.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day moving average of $314.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

