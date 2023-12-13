Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.