Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 573 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 400,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 242,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,061,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

