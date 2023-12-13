Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 328 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.7% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

