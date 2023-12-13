Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 200 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after buying an additional 1,212,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,606,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 690,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 593,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.