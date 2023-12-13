Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.60.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $629.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $629.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

