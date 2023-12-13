Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Visa stock opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $259.72.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.