Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4,136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.