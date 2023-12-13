Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1,444.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 26,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 22.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5,939.7% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 73,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

