Vicus Capital Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

