Vicus Capital Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 249,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after purchasing an additional 243,811 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

