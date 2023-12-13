Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.2% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $31,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

