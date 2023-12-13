Vicus Capital Buys 16,684 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $151,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $466.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

