Vestor Capital LLC Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16,900.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,401 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for about 0.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $143.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

