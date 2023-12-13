Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9,080.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 163,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 161,545 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,047,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

