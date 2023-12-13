Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 91,318 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 38,049.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares during the quarter. CACI International comprises approximately 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CACI International worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CACI International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CACI International by 36.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.84 and a 200-day moving average of $328.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $359.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

