Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 83,810 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1,439.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,810 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $21,164,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,015,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after buying an additional 662,513 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

