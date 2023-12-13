Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 61,795 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24,917.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 0.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,331,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,625,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

