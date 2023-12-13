Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 150.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

AI opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

