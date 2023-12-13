Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5,608.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.47. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

