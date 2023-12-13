Vestor Capital LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6,471.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Ciena by 42.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.