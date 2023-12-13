Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $310,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 28.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,209,000 after acquiring an additional 210,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 45.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $140.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.