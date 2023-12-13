Vestor Capital LLC Buys 5,787 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $230.78. The firm has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

