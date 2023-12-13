Vestor Capital LLC Buys 50,227 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1,096.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

