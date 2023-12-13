Vestor Capital LLC Buys 13,491 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1,998.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

