Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 355.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $426.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.